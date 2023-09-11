OSCODA – Oscoda scuffled through the first two weeks of the football season. The Owls broke out in a big way on Friday, however, as Oscoda took down host Mancelona in Northern Michigan Football Conference crossover action, 34-6.
“Our performance was outstanding,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We finally blocked pretty well up front offensively. We shared the ball around to all of our backs and receivers and I just thought we came in with a game plan and executed it. We got the win and I thought we stymied them on defense.”
Mike Myles had a solid night passing, going 11-of-17 for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Blake Mallak came up huge as well, getting 165 yards rushing and 103 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Randy Eschenburg had 60 yards and a touchdown receiving and he also had 55 yards on the ground. Jayce Foster had five receptions for 60 yards and Tyler Sheffer had a five yard touchdown run.
“The offensive line of Thad Spragg, Jayden Eberline, Seth Gutierrez, Logan Needham and Dustin Filipiak blocked well all night and Seth Gutierrez was spot on with every snap,” Whitley said. “I think (offensive coordinator) Dean Caldwell called an outstanding game and the players executed it. We had a great week of practice, we changed some things up in practice and it worked and now moving forward we will continue that trend.”
On defense, Mallak had 11 tackles, Sheffer had 10, Eschenburg took down eight, Needham had seven tackles, including two for a loss, Spragg had seven tackles, Filipiak had six tackles, Foster and Myles had five tackles each, with Myles hauling in two interceptions.
“I thought (defensive coordinator) Tucker Whitley had us ready to play, we had a great scheme and he had the team pretty hyped up in a positive way and we just rolled,” Whitley said. “Myles played really good both offensively and defensively. Mallak had a phenomenal game, he ran the ball with vision and he ran it hard.”
Oscoda (1-2 overall) hosts Elk Rapids (0-3) on Friday in Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division action. The Elks have had a tough schedule so far, including a loss last week to Grayling, 35-14.