EAST TAWAS – Business owners, elected officials, chamber staff, Develop Iosco (DI) board members and others turned out Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18, at the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce for the DI New Year networking event.
The event offered an opportunity for approximately 40 attendees to network and develop goals for 2023 while enjoying a "strolling dinner."
DI President Gloria Brooks welcomed everyone and gave an overview of the organization's efforts and accomplishments during 2022. Written reports detailing the accomplishments were available.
As an organization DI has set its goals for 2023 which include making progress in the areas of broadband coverage, childcare, tourism and recreation, and housing. DI is also developing an environmental concerns committee to continue to address the Consumers Energy Hydroelectric Dams.
DI currently has two grants pending with the State of Michigan. A regional childcare planning grant was submitted to the Childcare Innovation Fund. A tourism rural development grant was submitted to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The tourism grant includes funding to hire a part-time executive director for the organization who will coordinate events and the weekly winter market that is held at the Sand Lake Community Center. Award announcements are expected in February for both grants.
Attendees at the networking event were tasked with developing personal and professional goals and visions for 2023. Paul Varney, who owns Bogey's Indoor Golf along US-23, shared the vision for his business. Brooks shared her personal goal of traveling to Italy in 2023. Connections were made around grant writing and developing an incubator kitchen in the county. Communications Officer Chris Young is tasked with compiling and sharing the information gathered at the event.
Soup, chili, breads and desserts, all made by DI board members, were enjoyed by attendees.
2022 was a rebuilding year for DI. The mission of DI is to promote economic development in Iosco County. Additional information about the organization, quarterly meetings, board members and membership can be found on the DI website at www.develop-iosco.org.