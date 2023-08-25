LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced 12 recipients of Early Care and Education (ECE) Registered Apprenticeships from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation’s (ECIC) Child Care Innovation Fund.
All 12 recipients will help finance, provide educational support, and increase compensation for Michiganders who want to become early childhood educators in 65 counties across Michigan.
Michigan Works! Region 7B was one of the successful applicants. The agency received $230,000 to help implement apprenticeships in Early Childhood Education across its six-county service area, which includes Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Roscommon counties.
“Access to quality, affordable early learning opportunities sets kids up for long-term success,” said Whitmer. “Today’s investment in apprenticeships will create more paths for Michiganders to become skilled, qualified early education professionals and help us meet our statewide goal of opening or expanding 1,000 child care programs by the end of 2024.
"We are already well on track, with nearly 800 programs opened, and with today’s investment we will continue taking action to help aspiring education professionals and our kids ‘make it’ in Michigan.”
“Michigan Works! Region 7B is very excited to be able to partner with the many great people across our six counties who have been working and strategizing to help alleviate the child care desert,” said Pam O’Laughlin, chief operating officer. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Early Childhood Investment Corporation to be able to connect the high school Career Technical Education (CTE) students with our community colleges and employers to help make a difference for everyone through the creation of apprenticeships.
“High-quality child care matters, and so do the people who work in that occupation. We are happy to be able to serve both.”
The investment for ECE Registered Apprenticeship grantees is part of the $12.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded by the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) as part of the Caring for MI Future initiative, a $100 million investment to open 1,000 new, or expanded, child care programs by the end of 2024.
The recipients of the ECE Registered Apprenticeships are as follows:
• Capital Area Michigan Works! - $120,000
• Child Care Network - $230,000
• Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works! - $120,000
• GST Michigan Works! - $229,000
• Macomb St. Clair Michigan Works! - $120,000
• Michigan Works! Region 7B - $230,000
• Michigan Works! Northwest Consortium - $120,000
• Michigan Works! West Central - $230,000
• Networks Northeast - $230,000
• Oakland County Michigan Works! - $120,000
• West Michigan Works! - $120,000
• Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! - $230,000
“We recognize the vital role that highly-skilled child care providers play in supporting working families across the state, "said Michigan Works! Association CEO Ryan Hundt. “This dynamic partnership between the Early Childhood Investment Corporation and Michigan Works! underscores our commitment to fostering high quality child care and driving economic growth hand-in-hand.”
“Child care programs across Michigan have had to close classrooms and place families on waitlists due to the workforce shortage of early educators,” said Dawne Bell, CEO of the Early Childhood Investment Corporation. “Apprenticeships are a key workforce solution for many industries, and now, thanks to this partnership with the MI Dept. of Education, the MI Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity, and MI Works!, apprenticeships will help build a new workforce pipeline to educate Michigan’s youngest learners.”
According to the governor's office, Michigan’s early childhood educators are facing several barriers to becoming highly skilled, making it difficult for child care employers to recruit and retain staff, contributing to a cycle of workforce shortages in the early childhood field, essential to Michigan’s economy. The formula is simple; without sufficient child care available, Michigan’s families simply cannot get to work. ECIC and MI Works! have partnered to launch and expand 12 Registered ECE Apprenticeships throughout Michigan.
"This partnership highlights the needs for sustainable funding for credentialing/degrees and to raise the wages for those newly acquired skills to incentivize more educators to become highly skilled," according to a press release announcing the funding. "Recipients of the ECE Registered Apprenticeship investment will lift the burden off child care employers by assessing the needs and resources of the business, designing a program, and working with the employer to identify employees for additional support and training."