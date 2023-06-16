EAST TAWAS – Iosco-Arenac District Library, with co-sponsor the Tawas City Friends of the Library, will host the district’s first Authors Fair on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Harbor Park, East Tawas.
Nine local authors will be participating in this free and open to the public event. This is a family-friendly gathering. A variety of genres will be represented – biographical, romance, fiction, fantasy, motivational, how to, and children’s books. The authors will have their books for sale.
And, if you are a thinking about trying your hand at writing, this is a chance to find out why and how some local authors started.
For more information, contact the library at 989-362-2651 or visit its website at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.