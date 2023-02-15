OSCODA – According to writer Joseph Epstein, “81% of Americans feel that they have a book in them and should write it.” However, only 15% ever start and 6% have gotten through halfway.
Hudson Bergeron, age 7, started his book at the age of 5 and recently published it with the help of his mom, Amanda. The book’s whimsical illustrations were done by Katarina Stevanovic.
Hudson wrote “The Tale of the Talking Trees” and will be holding a book signing at the Robert J. Parks Library in the Wurtsmith District on Saturday, Feb. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. He said he is very excited about the book signing.
“When I see trees, I talk to them,” Hudson said. The book includes the tale of Hudson’s trip to the forest where the talking trees are. Bonus content includes photos of family vacations taken locally, in Michigan and across the country.
Hudson already has plans for his second book, “The Tale of the Talking Trees 2” which he says will involve taking his family on an adventure.