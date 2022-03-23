OSCODA — After living through a long, dark, cold winter, locals and visitors alike will have a wide range of festivities to participate in during the upcoming months.
The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees approved a calendar of 2022 events, submitted by Chamber Executive Director Nancy Howse, at their regular March 14 meeting. The motion to approve was made by Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire with support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth. The vote was unanimous.
Summer will kick-off with the 38th Annual Art on the Beach, June 26-28 at the Oscoda Beach Park. The Shore Run Beach Run will take place the morning of June 25, in conjunction with Art on the Beach.
The Paul Bunyan Challenge Triathlon is being moved out of Lakewood Shores, where it took place in previous years. The event will take place on July 3 with a location to be determined.
The Board also approved use of Furtaw Field for staging for the annual Independence Day, July 4, parade. According to a memo from Howse, the parade route will proceed down US-23 to Mill Street.
A “Hurry Up & Paddle or Sink” canoe race is scheduled for Wed. July 20 at 5 p.m. on the AuSable River. A “blind-folded” canoe race is planned for Thursday, July 21. Both of these events will take place the week leading up to the AuSable River Canoe Marathon.
In the fall, the Annual Paul Bunyan Days will be held at Furtaw Field from Sept. 26-28.
The Fall Harvest Block Party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 on Dwight Street.
The year will wrap up with The Northern Lights and Activities Parade to be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. Furtaw Field will serve as the staging area for this parade as well.