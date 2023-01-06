HALE – Hale Area Education Foundation is hosting a Trivia Night on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The event will be held at Eagle Point Plaza, 415 E. Main St., Hale, with doors opening at 6 p.m. followed by trivia at 7. 50/50 and raffles will also be held.
Cost is $200 per table, which seats up to eight persons, and includes eight general admission tickets. Snacks will be provided and the event is a BYOB. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.
All proceeds will support the Hale Area Education Foundation which has awarded $150,650 in scholarships since 2000.
For more information, contact Shannon Ludwig at 989-390-5576.