GAYLORD – Those planning a trip to Mackinaw City, the Mackinac Bridge or to the Upper Peninsula this summer need to be aware of a major construction project in that area.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $12.3 million to rebuild and resurface US-23 from I-75 to east of South Huron Avenue and I-75 from Old M-108 (Exit 337 - Nicolet Street/Mackinaw Highway) to the Mackinac Bridge, as well as replace the southbound US-23 exit ramp bridge beams and deck over I-75. The project also includes rebuilding the I-75 ramps at Jamet Street (Exit 339) and Nicolet Street (Exit 338), upgrades to the I-75 bridges over the D&M Railroad and Central Avenue, and reconfiguring the US-23/Nicolet Street intersection.
The project began Monday and is estimated to be completed by Friday, Nov. 11.
According to MDOT, much of the road work will require shoulder or single-lane closures with traffic shifts. Work on the US-23 exit ramp bridge will require a detour on city streets from June through the end of October. MDOT said in a press release, this work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface, improve traffic flow at the US-23/Nicolet Street intersection, and extend the service lives of five bridges and the roadway.