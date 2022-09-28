OSCODA — On Friday evening, the Oscoda High School Athletic Hall of Fame officially inducted their 2022 class. Three individuals and one team were introduced and given plaques that will officially enshrine them along with some of the best athletes to walk the halls at the school.
“We were really happy with it, we really had a pretty good turnout,” Oscoda athletic director and hall of fame committee member Cheri Meier said. “The three individuals and eight of the guys from the basketball team (were there). Of course, we always want more people from the community to attend, but I think we had over 100 people there and then the football game was just packed. As a committee, our general impressions was that we were really happy, the people that were there were happy with how it went as well.”
In this year’s class is the 1989-90 boys’ basketball team, Lamont Crawley, Nik Alda and Louie Alverson.
Meier took the time to introduce all three of the individuals, along with their career accolades. She also discussed the 1989-90 boys’ basketball team, and their accomplishments. The 89-90 team’s head coach Doug Ehle, also took the podium, where he recalled his favorite memories from that team, and also honored team member Mike Walker, who passed away in 2020.
Crawley, Alda and Alverson all gave speeches as well. Oscoda superintendent Scott Moore took the time to thank the committee, and especially Meier for her extra work with the hall of fame.
“It is probably one of my favorite nights of the year, it is a feel good night,” Meier said. “The committee works hard together and to put this on and when people come back and feel so grateful and honored it just brings everyone together. It is a lot of fun and we look forward to it every year.”
As a reminder, anyone is welcome to nominate someone for the hall of fame. Those wishing to do so can visit the school’s website, grab a form from the high school office and forms will also be available at some home sporting events. Nomination forms are due by April 1.
“Always around this event, we have people that say they want to nominate (someone),” Meier said. “It is not a very hard process, I hope people follow through.”