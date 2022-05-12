LANSING – It’s time to talk about Michigan's state forests.
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), prescribed burns, timber harvests and other activities are carefully planned to keep Michigan’s nearly 4 million acres of state forest healthy and thriving.
In a press release, the DNR said plans for these activities are currently being made for 2024, but public comment is welcome now, before those plans are finalized. In-person open houses were suspended during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many forest management units are returning to in-person open houses this season; you may also comment online or in writing.
To find out what activities are planned for the forest, choose the geographic area you are interested in and take a look at the planned activities on the DNR's interactive map. Submit online comments through the map during designated 30-day periods. If you’d prefer to attend an open house in person, scheduled dates are listed below.
Once public comment has been received, a meeting called a compartment review is held. That’s where plans are finalized. Contact the unit manager for details on how to attend an in-person open house or compartment review. The DNR’s Forest Resources Division welcomes public comment on all forest activities.
Units with comment periods in May are:
Baraga: Comment period is open through May 19; open house is May 19; compartment review is June 9. Contact Brad Carlson, 906-201-4688.
Gaylord: Comment period is May 15-June 16; open house is June 15; compartment review is July 14. Contact Lucas Merrick, 989-732-3541, ext. 5440.