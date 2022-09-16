MACKINAC ISLAND – At its Sept. 14 meeting on Mackinac Island, the Michigan Aeronautics Commission (MAC) presented its Awards of Excellence to Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint, and Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.
Recognized for his contributions to the state working in both the Michigan State Senate and House of Representatives, Stamas served as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and was instrumental in passing a bipartisan budget that will benefit the airport community. This important investment continues to support a $22 billion economic impact the aviation industry has in Michigan, as well as promoting the movement of cargo and people safely throughout the state.
"Michigan's airports are a vital piece of our state's transportation infrastructure - helping to ensure countless people and needed products arrive safely at their destinations each day," Stamas said. "I am honored to be recognized by the Michigan Aeronautics Commission and proud of the Legislature's hard work in passing responsible bipartisan budgets that put our taxpayer dollars to effective use to improve our state and the lives of all Michiganders."
Ananich was recognized for serving in both the Michigan State Senate and House of Representatives and being elected by his peers as senate minority leader for two consecutive terms. He was committed in passing a bipartisan budget, which benefits the state's aviation system. His work assisted in promoting significant expansion of airport development projects, funding upgrades of the automated weather operating systems that are integral to aviation safety, and securing state matching funds for the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law received by Michigan state airports for long term infrastructure improvements.
"As we look to modernize the ways we move about our lives, the world will continue to see Michiganders leading the way in safety, efficiency, and design," Ananich said. "I'm proud of the work we've been able to accomplish, and I have every confidence that the Legislature’s next wave of leaders will share our commitment to our state's robust aviation industry."
The MAC thanked Stamas and Ananich for their accomplishments and leadership that exemplify the characteristics befitting of the recipient.
For their outstanding commitment to honoring American military veterans, Mid-Michigan Honor Flight was recognized for their mission in transporting veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials dedicated in honor of their sacrifices. The organization gives them memorable, safe, and rewarding "Tours of Honor." Many of the recipients would be unable to experience this opportunity without the work of dedicated pilots and individuals who give their time to this important cause. The MAC thanked Mid-Michigan Honor Flight for their worthy aviation contribution to the state of Michigan.
Every year since 1990, the MAC has recognized individuals and organizations whose innovative contributions have led to significant improvements to facilities, operations or public relations that support aviation in Michigan. The MAC is responsible for the general supervision of aeronautics within Michigan.