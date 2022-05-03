EAST TAWAS – Interested in Michigan’s history? The kind hidden or lost over time? Then the Iosco-Arenac District Library invites you to attend Northern Michigan Archaeology with James Renn, on May 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the East Tawas Community Center.
Renn is the Heritage Program manager/forest archaeologist for the Huron-Manistee National Forest. He has been a professional archaeologist for 19 years. His passion has taken him from his home state of Pennsylvania to New Mexico, West Texas, and now Michigan.
“James will be familiar to those who participated in a dig at Lumberman’s Monument a few years back that was under his supervision” stated Arleen Wood, community liaison librarian at the Iosco-Arenac District Library.
As usual, no registration is required to attend this free and open to the public program. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, contact the library at 989-362-2651 or visit its website at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.