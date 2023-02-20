WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott hosted Mio in a North Star League Big Dipper game on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals were able to slow down the Lady Thunderbolts’ offense, but they were unable to get their own offense clicking, resulting in a 29-21 loss on a snowy Thursday evening.
“We just didn’t show up in the first half at all,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “We had a game plan, but it never surfaced. Our passes were horrendous and we hardly rebounded the first half. The second half we came out way stronger and making better choices, but the hole we dug was too deep.”
Mio raced to a 10-2 lead late in the first quarter, though Claire Blust was able to knock down a jumper to trim that to 10-4 after one.
Anna Butler hit a shot midway through the second frame but W-P was still down 14-6. Gabby Clark scored the Cards’ only other points in the second, as Mio extended its lead to 18-8 at the break.
Clark started off the third well also, hitting back-to-back shots near the rim, closing the gap to 18-12.
Mio held on to a 22-15 lead entering the fourth though, and W-P couldn’t trim their deficit from there.
Clark had a big game with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Brielle Wanks had four points and five rebounds. Blust and Butler finished with two points apiece and Brooke Saunders added one point. Blust was able to grab six steals.
W-P (3-15 overall, 2-7 NSL Big Dipper) played at AuGres on Monday, hosted Hale on Tuesday and wraps up the regular season on Friday at home against Rogers City. The Cardinals also open up Division 3 district action on Wednesday, March 1 against Houghton Lake, at Houghton Lake. Beaverton, Pinconning and Harrison are also in the district.