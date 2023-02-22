TAWAS CITY – Military veterans across all generations who have been impacted by toxic exposures while serving their country, could now be eligible for federal health care and other benefits through the PACT Act.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) began processing claims under the historic law, at the start of the year.
According to the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA), the PACT Act could benefit nearly one-third of U.S. veterans and their families – including many of the 2,948 veterans who live in Iosco County.
Officially known as the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, the PACT Act expands eligibility of VA health care and benefits for veterans with toxic exposure from the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras. It covers many existing and new presumptive conditions stemming from Agent Orange, burn pits and other toxic exposures.
Learn more about the PACT Act on the VA website, at https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/, or by calling the VA at 1-800-698-2411 (TTY: 711).
Veterans are encouraged to reach out to a Veteran Service Officer to help them file a claim. There are many accredited Veteran Service Officers located throughout Michigan and their services are free of charge.
To find an Officer near you, contact Iosco County Veterans Affairs at https://iosco.net/veterans-affairs/; call the MVAA at 1-800-MICH-VET; or use the MVAA’s county locator map, which can be found on the Agency’s website at michigan.gov/MVAA.
Iosco County Veterans Service Officer Ron Whitney may be reached directly, as well, by calling 989-362-6571.
Veterans can also contact the MVAA at 1-800-MICH-VET for any other needs, including locating their DD-214 discharge papers, applying for emergency financial assistance, getting connected to employment or education resources and more.
All MVAA services are confidential and complimentary.