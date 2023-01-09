AuGRES – The AuGres boys basketball team was hoping Friday’s North Star League Little Dipper opener at Fairview would be what they needed to get back on track. The Wolverines were unable to get it done though, as they lost the game, 61-26.
“We need to be more aggressive to the basket, still progressing with offense,” head coach Chase Blackmore said. “Not much to say other than if we don’t score we will lose. The boys are keeping their heads up.”
Fairview held an 11-1 lead after the first quarter and took full control of the game by the half, leading 31-3. The Eagles also led 43-15 entering the fourth.
Hunter Harmon was able to hit three shots from behind the arc and finished with 13 points for the Wolverines. Casey Williams netted nine points and with two points apiece was Brennan Smolen and Levi Jones.
On Tuesday, Jan. 3 the Wolverines played down at the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy. They lost this contest, 59-28.
“We showed a lot of progress as a young team,” Blackmore said. “The boys are comfortable with dribbling and not afraid to take shots. We kept with SASA in the first quarter and then did not score in the second which put us back. Still learning and developing as a team and getting stronger as the season progresses.”
In the first quarter, Lucas Verdusco had four points and Carson Osoki hit a three, and the Wolverines were down just 10-8 after one.
The second quarter was another story though, as the Dragons were able to control that frame to lead 35-8 at the half. SASA carried a 46-21 lead entering the fourth.
Verdusco finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Levi Jones was good for two points and nine rebounds. Williams hit a pair of threes and finished with eight points, Osoki had three points and Harmon and Landon Bender netted two points apiece.
AuGres (0-8 overall, 0-1 NSL Little Dipper) played at Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday, plays at Hillman on Thursday and heads to Hale on Tuesday.