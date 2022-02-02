HARRISVILLE — Alcona County Library will host a traveling exhibition designed to teach kids and their families about money, thanks to a competitive national grant from the American Library Association (ALA) and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.
Thinking Money for Kids is a new multimedia experience for children ages 7 to 11, as well as their parents, caregivers and educators. The interactive exhibit uses games, activities and a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values, such as fairness, responsibility and charitableness.
The exhibit will be on display at Alcona County Library, along with a series of related special events, from February 3 - March 17, 2022.
“Money is such an important topic, and it’s one that we often forget to discuss with our kids,” said Library Director Denise Bearre. “We encourage people of all ages to come explore Thinking Money for Kids, and we’re excited to be partnering with our local elementary schools to host field trips, as well.”
Alcona County is one of 50 sites selected to host Thinking Money for Kids on its two-year tour of the United States. Nearly 130 public libraries across the country applied for the opportunity, according to ALA.
This exhibit was originally set to open in September of 2020 at the Alcona County Library in Harrisville.
Library officials said they were excited to be given the opportunity to share this exhibition with the surrounding area.