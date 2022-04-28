TAWAS CITY – Zion Lutheran Church is the site for the Zion Quilting Bee scheduled for Thursday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No quilting experience is needed. Quilting supplies will be available unless you have favorite needles or scissors you would like to bring. Members of Zion Quilters welcome interested persons to tie quilts, cut squares or sew borders for quilts that may provide warmth, be used as shelter or even to wrap a child.
Supplemental funding is provided by Thrivent Financial.
The church is located at 2nd Street and 7th Avenue in Tawas City. Lunch will be furnished.