OSCODA — The Oscoda swim and dive team had hoped for a big Independent Swim Conference victory at home on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Owls were unable to dethrone a tough Essexville-Garber, last year’s league champion though, dropping the dual 108-72.
“The other team was better than we were (this meet),” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “We had a couple of touch outs and a few breaks that didn’t go our way but overall the swimmers hung in there and adapted to adversity.”
Oscoda took second place in the opening event, the medley relay; they had swims by Joe Rush, Ben Rudolph, Axel Raybourn and Stephen Price. In the 200 free, Libby Mongeau was third and Jack Garner placed fifth. Raybourn had a win in the 200 individual medley and in the same event, Julian Gawne finished fifth. Rush took first place in the 50 free and Hank Dawson added third place points in the same event.
Oscoda had Aidan Taylor win diving and Ryan Story dove to a second place finish, keeping the Owls within four points.
The butterfly saw Raybourn take second place and Gabe Martin finished fifth. The 100 free had Rudolph, Price and Carter Nelkie take second, third and fifth and Martin and Gawne were fourth and fifth in the 500 free.
In the 200 free relay, Rush, Dawson, Rudolph and Raybourn teamed up to take second and Rush and Mongeau were second and fourth in the backstroke. Rudolph, Dawson and Taylor were second, third and fourth in the breaststroke.
In the final event, the 400 free relay, Price, Martin, Patrick Boje and Mongeau were able to take second place.
Oscoda (1-1 in ISC duals) was at Standish-Sterling on Tuesday, swims at Saginaw Heritage on Saturday and hosts Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday.