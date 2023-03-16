EAST LANSING – In honor of Financial Awareness Month held each April, Michigan State University Extension 4-H is coordinating the Cash Composition Contest.
Youth residing in Michigan, age nine to 12, as of Jan. 1, 2023, are encouraged to enter this year’s contest where they will write a short, 300 words or less, essay about needs and wants. The five top scoring essays will each win a $100 gift card thanks to the sponsorship by Extra Credit Union.
Contest registration and essay submission must be complete by April 30. For more information go to: https://www.canr.msu.edu/4-h-money-smarts/money-smart-kids-contest.