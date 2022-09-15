OSCODA – Consumers Energy will hold community meetings, set for Sept. 26-28, to discuss the future of the utility's Mio, Foote and Cooks dams.
An open house begins at 5:30 p.m. and the public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. for each meeting:
• Mio Dam: Monday, Sept. 26 at the Mio-AuSable High School Auditorium, 1110 W. 8th St., Mio.
• Foote Dam: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Oscoda High School Auditorium, 3550 E. River Rd., Oscoda.
• Cooke Dam: Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Oscoda High School Auditorium, 3550 E. River Rd., Oscoda.
According to the utility in a press release, input from communities will help Consumers Energy determine the future of its 13 river hydro dams in Michigan. Ahead of their dams’ operating licenses expiring, the energy provider is gathering community and individuals’ opinions to help determine plans to either continue investing in or remove any of our river hydro facilities.
Consumers Energy hired Public Sector Consultants (PSC), a Lansing-based nonpartisan research and consulting firm that specializes in public engagement, to hold public meetings with the goal of collecting unbiased feedback regarding its hydro facilities. PSC and Consumers Energy dam experts will provide information about the dam, explain future state options, discuss impacts if any dams were to be decommissioned, and facilitate community input.
For community meeting details, and more information visit ConsumersEnergy.com/HydroFuture.