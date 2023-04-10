WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott baseball team was able to open up its new season on Thursday, playing a pair of non-league games at Beaverton. The Cardinals were unable to shake off the early season rust though, dropping both games, 14-0 and 24-5.
In game one, which lasted five innings, W-P could only get one hit, which came from the bat of Nathan Lintz. The Cards struck out 12 times in the game.
Game two lasted three innings, though W-P was able to take a 3-0 lead after the top of the first. Mark Howie and Bransen Bellville started the game off with walks and Lintz doubled them for two runs moments later. Later in the inning, Christian Tocco hit a sacrifice fly to score Lintz.
In the top of the second, Alex Morgan led off with a double. Eli Murphy also walked in the inning, and Morgan later came in to score on a passed ball.
W-P scored its final run in the top of the third. Bellville started the inning off with a walk and came in to score on a Lintz RBI double.
“They looked like they were in midseason form and we looked like we were still in the gym,” head coach Ed Mervyn said. “We just haven’t had enough practice yet.”
W-P (0-2 overall) played over at Houghton Lake on Monday, heads to Tawas Area today (Wednesday) and makes the trip up to Atlanta on Monday.