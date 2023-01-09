HALE – The Hale boys basketball team faced an early 6-0 hole in their home North Star League Little Dipper opener on Friday with Atlanta. A 25-0 run that began in the first quarter and lapsed into the second changed things in a hurry however, and the Eagles rolled from there, winning handily, 58-26.
“It feels good to start out with a win in the Little Dipper,” head coach Andy Katterman said. “Our kids are working hard day in and day out. We’re taking one day at a time and improving to be better tomorrow.”
Down 6-0, Hale tied things quickly at 6-6, with a three by Brady McCadie and they finished off the first with an 8-6 lead thanks to a jumper by Sam Patten falling through.
Deon’tae Hence had a six point spurt to start the second as the Eagles pulled to a 14-6 advantage and McCadie sank to free throws and another three to make it 19-6.
The Eagles’ run finally ended on a put-back by Aidan Egresics at 25-6, and the Eagles were able to hold a 29-12 lead at the half.
“One of goals heading into the game was to take control early,” Katterman said. “We were sluggish to begin the game, but our defense improved quickly. We were able to get a number of tips, deflections, and steals, which we turned into points.”
The Eagles also led 38-17 entering the fourth.
Patten led the Eagles with 12 points, Preston Bassi netted 11 points, McCadie finished with eight points and with six points apiece was Hence, Jeff Guoan and Egresics. Eddie Lavere had five points and Zander Johnson added two points.
“Our guys are playing really unselfishly,” Katterman said. “They share the ball and aren’t concerned about an individual filling the scoring column. We do our best to play within our own skill set, and our scoring balances out nicely. I was really happy with our overall hustle and effort. We did a good job of going after loose balls and creating extra possessions. Our rebounding has been fairly consistent as well which is a result of our hard work. Both Preston and Sam did a great job coming off the bench. I think they provided a spark for us, especially to begin the second quarter.”
Hale (4-2 overall, 1-0 NSL Little Dipper) played at Tawas Area on Monday, heads to Fairview on Thursday and hosts AuGres on Tuesday.