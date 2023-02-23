LANSING – State Rep. Mike Hoadley, R-AuGres, has announced upcoming office hours events in March for people in the 99th House District in Arenac, Iosco, Ogemaw, Bay, Clare and Gladwin counties to meet with their state representative.
In Iosco County, the office hour meeting will take place Monday, March 6 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Iosco County Building Department, located at 420 W. Lake Street in Tawas City.
“I look forward to speaking with people across the district,” Hoadley said. “These are great times for people to share concerns and ask their elected leaders questions. I remain committed to being a transparent representative of the people and invite anyone who is interested to attend these meetings.”
Anyone unable to attend the meetings can contact Hoadley’s office by calling (517) 373-1789 or emailing MikeHoadley@house.mi.gov.