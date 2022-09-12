EAST TAWAS — Athletes from South Branch, Midland and Frederic won their respective triathlon races Saturday during the 15th annual 3 Disciplines Sunrise Side Triathlons in East Tawas.
Matt Alvin, 51, of South Branch, finished first overall in the Olympic distance in 2:21:13 and Amber Rogers, 34, of Midland, was the top female finisher in 2:49:59 and was sixth overall.
In the Olympic distance triathlon, the athletes swam 1,500 meters in Tawas Bay, biked 40 kilometers mostly in the Huron National Forest and finished with a 10-kilometer run on residential streets in East Tawas.
Alvin, who won the race wire-to-wire, also finished first here 10 years ago. Alvin said his race strategy was to get out ahead early. He came out of the water first and stayed there the rest of the race.
Matthew Romeo, 38, of Hope, was second overall in 2:33:51 and Brad Abel, 46, of Clarkston, was third in 2:38:00. For the women, Meaghan Pappas, 29, of Saint Charles, Mo. was second in 2:54:46 and Madison Waldie, 24, of Portage, was third in 3:07:35.
About 150 athletes from Michigan and six other states — Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Virginia — competed in one of seven distance events. Racers ranged in age from 16 to 79.
Jason Henry, 53, of Midland, was first overall in the Sprint distance — 500-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5K run — in 1:11:24. Henry said his goal for the race was to get on the podium.
Tinelle Zigila, 47, of Fredrick, was the top female finisher, and 12th overall, in 1:26:14.
Jared Fischer, 34, of Essexville, was second overall in the Sprint distance in 1:16:20 while Tom Hardin, 61, of Gaylord, was finished third in 1:17:22.
Female second and third finishers were Phoebe Moore, 51, of Cato, in 1:34:00 and Katelyn Mayleee, 29, of Suttons Bay, in 1:34:48.
Finishing the Olympic distance from the area are Thomas McGuire, 36, of Turner, 11th in 3:03:16; and Michele Smith, 55, of Greenbush, 19th in 3:32:09.
Area athletes finishing the Sprint distance race are Joshua Jordan, 38, of Tawas City, 15th in 1:29:04; Vince Fidel, 67, of Hale, 31st in 1:38:58; and Nicholas Doucette, 16, of AuGres, 43rd in 1:59:05.
In the Super Sprint distance — a 200-meter swim, 10K bike and one-run — Eric Wood, 24, of West Branch, was first in 36:52; Dan Maldonado, 47, of Brownstown, was second in 46:11; and Michelle Haugen, 56, of Locus Grove, Va., was third in 48:59. William Stoll, 63, of East Tawas, was sixth in 1:03:03.
Micah Zhukov, 44, of Bay City, won the duathlon — 2.5K run, 20K bike and 5K run — in 1:06:58. Barb Richardson, 53, of AuGres, was sixth in 1:33:27.
Amy Hass, 44, of Alto, won the Kaya-Tri — two miles in a kayak, 20K bike and 5K run — in 1:54:37. Julie Botimer, 59, of AuGres, was fourth in 2:07:36. Christopher Sleath, 51, of Ortonville, won the Olympic Aquabike — 1,500-meter swim, 40K bike — in 2:07:16; and the Sprint relay went to the David Lurton team of Bloomfield Hills, in 1:21:51.
“It was beautiful out there,” said Kenny Krell, race coordinator and owner of the Burton-based 3 Disciplines Racing, of the conditions out on Tawas Bay. “Those are the days we want.
The swim portion of last year’s triathlon was cancelled due to unsafe conditions and the athletes started with a run instead.
Weather conditions Saturday morning were sunny skies, air temperature of 68 and water temperature of 70.