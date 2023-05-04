TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on May 3.
Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski stated that she had been contacted by Iosco County Drain Commissioner Fred Strauer the prior week regarding an emergency situation at Lakewood Shores. She stated that there currently wasn’t enough money in the Drain Maintenance Fund to cover the work that needs to be done so Strauer is requesting a loan until the 2023 special assessment on the properties takes place.
Strauer informed the board that approximately 1,800 feet of underground infrastructure had collapsed, which flooded an entire block and two homes. Strauer stated that the infrastructure was put in between 1969-1972 and at this point all of Lakewood Shores’ underground infrastructure is rotted.
“We’re going to have to do a full-blown project on the whole subdivision within the next two years,” Strauer stated. “This is basically just a band-aid but what we’re going to do is being engineered by Spicer so it will work through the rest of the project.”
Strauer said that he had secured three bids for the work ranging between $112,000 and $125,000 and there was currently $92,000 in the account. Strauer requested $65,000 to have the work completed; the resolution that was created listed $61,800 which Strauer said would work just fine.
Thus, the board passed Resolution 2023-074 to approve the request from Soboleski to provide a loan from the Delinquent Tax Fund to the Drain Maintenance Fund in the amount of $61,800. The motion, made by Terry Dutcher, seconded by Rob Heubel, carried unanimously.
Soboleski also presented the board with a letter of support and request to apply for the Infrastructure Recycling Grant through the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). This is part of an effort to initiate a county-wide recycling program. Soboleski said that she had received many questions regarding the details of the planned program and some of those details had not been worked out yet.
“We know how we want it to run as far as having three drop sites and what we need for those drop sites,” Soboleski stated. “As far as where they’re going to be we don’t know that yet. We feel confident enough with the plan that we can request the funds for the infrastructure.”
Soboleski clarified that townships and cities that did not want to participate in the program would not be forced to; however, lack of participation will not exempt them from the program’s recycling and reporting requirements.
The board passed Resolution 2023-075 to approve the request from Sobeleski to apply for the Infrastructure Recycling Grant through EGLE. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler, carried unanimously.
The board also reviewed a partnership proposal between Develop Iosco (DI) and Michigan Works Region 7B.
“The problem that DI has had over the years is that they haven’t had any money to work with,” Commissioner Jay O’Farrell stated. “They get a lot of these really great ideas that the membership has come up with over the years. Establishing themselves with Michigan Works Region 7B is a heck of a good idea.”
O’Farrell said that Michigan Works Regional Director Mark Burdan has many resources throughout the region that will be beneficial to DI through the partnership.
Therefore, the board passed Resolution 2023-079 to approve a request from Develop Iosco, Inc. to approve a DI, Michigan Works Region 7B, and Iosco County government partnership proposal in the annual amount of $25,175 to be charged to the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The motion, made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley, carried unanimously.
The board also took the following actions:
- Passed Resolution 2023-073 to approve a request from Sobeleski to transfer $99,830.18 from the Delinquent Tax Fund to the Veteran’s Millage Fund. The motion was made by Terry Dutcher, seconded by Brian Loeffler, carried unanimously.
- Passed Resolution 2023-076 to approve a request from Iosco County IT Director Juli Montgomery to approve a service agreement with Kings III Emergency Communications for an elevator phone in the annual amount of $612, excluding a $500 connection fee. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley, carried unanimously.
- Passed Resolution 2023-077 to approve a request from Montgomery to approve the NASPO ValuePoint term rental installment agreement from Pitney Bowes, attached in the quarterly amount of $933.09. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler, carried unanimously.
- Passed Resolution 2023-078 to approve a request from the Iosco County Planning Commission to purchase a Michigan Association of Planning group membership totaling $725 annually. The motion, made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley, carried unanimously.
- Passed Resolution 2023-080 to approve a request from the Iosco County Airport Advisory Committee to amend the members to be appointed to the Airport Advisory Committee as follows: add an interested individual of the public; remove the member representing the Iosco County Parks and Recreation Commission. The motion, made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler, carried unanimously.
- Passed Resolution 2023-082 to approve a request from EMS Operations Manager Raymond Bruning II to purchase a Lucas 3.1 device and its necessary accessories from Stryker Medical in the amount of $26,183.79 with the following stipulations: a grant will reimburse the county for the approximate amount of $12,324.67; Homeland Security Grant Revenue and Capital Outlay Equipment budget lines be adjusted to $12,324.67. The motion, made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley, carried unanimously.
- Passed Resolution 2023-083 to approve Soboleski to work with the county attorney to prepare a written response to Linderman regarding his letter concerning the CLIB. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Heubel, carried unanimously.
- Passed Resolution 2023-081 to approve a request from Iosco County Airport Manager Jay Samuels to sell an unused snowblower. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler, carried unanimously.
Upon opening for public comment, the board was addressed by Jeff Linderman, President of the Alcona Iosco Cedar Lake Association. Linderman had previously reached out to staff in order to attain information on the Cedar Lake Improvement Board (CLIB).
“What I’m looking for is accountability for this group, who oversees this group,” Linderman asked. “I don’t know. They are funded by a special assessment district between Oscoda Township and Greenbush Township. There’s no minutes, there’s no budgets, there is no information publicly available on this board on how they get there money and how its spent.”
Before closing, Linderman clarified that the nature of his inquiry was not accusatory, but rather investigative. As stated in Resolution 2023-083, Linderman will continue his inquiry through communicating with Soboleski and the county attorney. Soboleski later commented that involving the attorney was not a negative measure, simply a formality.
The meeting was then adjourned; subsequently, the Committee of the Whole meeting began shortly thereafter.
Michigan State University (MSU) District Director Julie Darnton presented the board with MSU Extension’s 2022 Annual Report for Iosco County.
She began by explaining some of the ways that MSU Extension is funded, as well as the ways that the organization is working to be responsive to community needs. In the past three years that has involved providing remote, in-person and hybrid options for their services.
Darnton reported on the programs and services that are currently being offered by MSU Extension, as well as programs she’d like to see implemented in the future. She was joined by 4-H Program Coordinator Jennifer Colvin, Community Nutrition Instructor Michelle Luttrell and Secretary Cindy Anderson; each of whom spoke about their roles and offered insight into the organization’s activity and development.
The board commended MSU Extension staff for their efforts and told them to keep up the good work.
The previous Committee of the Whole meeting included a request for funding from STING Representative Detective Lieutenant Matthew Jordan. The detective had stated the case for STING’s efficiency, citing 51 firearms and $331,000 in seized narcotics as evidence of their efforts throughout the county. Jordan requested funding from American Rescue Plan Act funds. In response, Finley made the motion, seconded by Dutcher and carried unanimously, for the topic to be on the current meeting’s agenda.
Commissioner Finley reported that after recently attending a STING board meeting with Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank, he was behind supporting the organization by providing the requested funding. He spoke about the impact of STING and the correlation between narcotics and other crimes within a community before making a motion to approve the request in the amount of $36,241.80. Dutcher seconded and the motion carried unanimously.
Soboleski stated that the separate tax limitation proposal from Iosco County, which appeared on the May 2 ballot had passed, which provided an additional operating mill for the county. She stated that the first official Planning Commission meeting had recently taken place and due to the passing of the millage, the commission will be looking to make updates to the Master Plan.
“I’d just like to say that we are grateful to the voters for the millage,” Sobeleski expressed. “Thank you very much, we will spend it wisely and diligently and not ask for more than we need. We’ll be watching it closely, it’s not an open checkbook for everybody.”