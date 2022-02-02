“It is not the first time this year where we have had the opportunity to come out and compete, I told them we are going to skip halftime from now on because the third quarter has been (our downfall),” head coach Dave Mervyn said. “We just turned the ball over too many times in the third quarter and had a hard time scoring the ball.”
Down 25-18 at the half, W-P saw the Dragons take control of the game in the third, taking a 42-18 lead entering the fourth.
A free throw by Eli Sherman and two charity shots by Nick Smith early in the fourth finally ended the Cardinal drought to make it 42-21. Smith also scored the team’s first field-goal of the second half with about four minutes to play, making it 49-23, but W-P was unable to get back into striking distance.
Smith helped the Cards get off to a decent-enough start, as he hit for a pair of early short field-goals that kept his team down just 5-3 and 8-5 at the time.
SASA went on to lead 13-5 after the first quarter and led 22-14 midway through the second.
Luke Mervyn made two free throws and he also scored a contested basket underneath to help W-P pull within 22-18 late in the half, but a three in the final seconds by the Dragons sent them to the half with a 25-18 lead.
“I still think my kids played fairly hard, the biggest thing is we have to figure out how to score the basketball,” Mervyn said. “Scoring has been very difficult for us the last couple of weeks and that makes the game hard.”
Smith finished with 10 points to lead the Cards, Brady Oliver put in seven, Mervyn netted five, with two apiece was Ashton Hunt, Aiden Massicotte and Dylan Broughton and Sherman netted one.
On Friday, W-P lost a North Star League crossover game in Atlanta, 66-55.
Atlanta led the back-and-forth game 15-10 after the first quarter and 31-30 at the half, though W-P surged ahead 47-44 entering the fourth. The Huskies rallied from there to hand the Cards their fifth straight loss.
Smith led the team with 15 points, Oliver and Hunt had 10 points each, Zander Colvin put in seven points, Mervyn finished with six, Massicotte netted five and Broughton scored two.W-P (1-8 overall) played at Posen on Tuesday, heads to Alcona on Friday and heads to Oscoda on Tuesday.