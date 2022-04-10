OSCODA – Pitching. Speed. Power. Defense. The Oscoda softball team could very well have the complete package this spring.
“Our three seniors combined for 17 home runs last year and they are looking even better at the late this year,” fourth year head coach Tucker Whitley said. “Tons of talent that can be a tough draw if we get all of our moving parts moving in the same direction at the same time.”
Returning from last year’s team that went 16-14 overall will be seniors Rhea Amrich (first base, center field, .609 batting average, first team all district), Kaylin Griggs (shortstop, six home runs, first team NSL), Megan Myles (pitcher, third base, catcher, five home runs, first team NSL), juniors Mia Whipkey (third base, catcher, first team NSL), Emily Macgregor (second base, pitcher, .340 batting average) and Libby Mongeau (outfield).
New to the team is junior Kelsey Serra (pitcher, first base, second base), freshmen Kingsley Backstrom (pitcher, shortstop, third base) and Ava Gooch (pitcher, second base, center field.
“Kingsley has all the tools to become a game changing softball player and her passion to become better every day will ensure she gets there,” Whitley said. “Ava never settles, she is the type of player you will see taking reps when nobody else is at the ballpark. Kelsey is an extremely welcomed addition to the roster. She works hard every day and never has an excuse. She just continues to grind, and she is becoming a very talented pitcher.”
Like the rest of the teams in northern Michigan, Whitley is waiting a bit impatiently for the weather to improve.
“Softball is an extremely unique sport, especially up north,” he said. “You are asked to practice inside for a month, maybe get a week of practice outside and then begin your regular season. So, you really have to capture everything. Chemistry is always one of the most important things to develop early. We have to know what to expect out of each other so we can play complimentary softball.”
Still, he is adamant is this group can get the job done.
“These girls are capable of so much,” Whitley said. “So, I can honestly see any of them breaking out. We never overlook an opponent. We prepare for each double header like we are preparing for districts. Any team can win on any given day, so we know that we cannot afford to beat ourselves by overlooking anyone.”
Oscoda hosted Pinconning on Tuesday, hosts Grayling on Thursday and heads to Hale on Monday.
“We work in progressions, so our first goal is to win the North Star League,” Whitley said. “A secondary goal is certainly to make some noise in the district tournament and bring home a district title. I just want to see continuous growth. I’m a firm believer that you never stay the same. You either get better or you get worse. And if we continue to stack one good day on top of another, eventually we will be playing our best softball at the right time.”