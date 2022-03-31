ALPENA – Iosco County Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) recently awarded seven new grants totaling $13,017 to area nonprofits for programs and projects that benefit area youth.
The Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF) Board of Directors approved the Youth Advisory Council’s grant recommendations on March 23.
• Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center received $2,500 for “KidsSprings Quest ‘22”, which will support the center’s adolescent youth Equine Assisted Activities therapeutic programming.
• Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center received $2,500 to purchase fuel cards for helping people access its victim services.
• Rayola Inc. received $2,500 to purchase comfort care items for Iosco County youth in foster care.
• Iosco County Coats for Kids received $1,500 for its “Happy Feet” project to purchase shoes for Iosco County children in need.
• Tawas Area Schools received $1,339 for “Rachel’s Challenge Chain Reaction”, geared toward encouraging kindness.
• Iosco County Agricultural Society received $1,339 for display cases for youth exhibits at the Iosco County Fair.
• City of Whittemore received $1,339 toward bleacher seating for local events.
Iosco County Youth Advisory Council is a group of young people aged 12 to 21 from Iosco County. Working with adult advisors, these youth work to improve the lives of other children in the community through the allocation of grant money. With initial funding support by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, YAC teaches young people the importance of philanthropy through community service, leadership and grant making.
The next deadline for grant opportunities through ICCF is with the Community Improvement Grant. Applications are due May 1. Nonprofits, schools, government agencies and churches interested in applying for a Community Improvement Grant can access the guidelines and online application at iccf-online.org.