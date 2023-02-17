EAST TAWAS – Grace Lutheran Church in East Tawas invites the community to share in its upcoming Lenten observances.
Beginning with an Ash Wednesday service, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m., with the imposition of ashes, midweek services will continue Wednesday evenings March 1 through March 29, at 7 p.m., preceded by a soup supper at 6.
Holy Week will begin with a Palm Sunday service, April 2, at 9 a.m. Maundy Thursday observances will he held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in AuGres at 7 p.m. followed by a Good Friday service, April 9, at Grace at 7 p.m. Celebration of Easter Sunday, April 9, will be held at 9 a.m.
Holy Communion will be offered at services and all believing Christians are welcome to participate. Grace is located at 401 Main Street in East Tawas and has regularly scheduled services at 9 a.m. each Sunday which can be viewed on Facebook.
For more information, call the church office at 989-362-5371 or check the website at gracestpaulelca.org.