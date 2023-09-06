TAWAS CITY – Tawas City is planning for the future by working with the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments to update the city’s master plan.
As explained by staff, a master plan sets goals and action items to help guide the future of the city, in such areas as planning, zoning, government services, community development and more.
Noting that citizen input is critical to help the city formulate this plan, an opportunity has been announced for the public to contribute to the effort – while also letting their voices be heard.
An online survey is now available to gather public opinion about issues which are important to the community, and the city is hoping to hear from residents, business owners, workforce and visitors.
Expressing their appreciation in advance to all who participate, they are asking that people please take the anonymous online survey, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TawasCity. Printed copies are also available in Tawas City Hall, which is located at 550 W. Lake St. (US-23).
The survey will remain open until Saturday, Sept. 30. For more details, those in city hall may be contacted by phone at 989-362-8688; via e-mail at info@tawascity.org; or by mail, at 550 West Lake Street, P.O. Box 568, Tawas City, MI 48763.
The office hours at Tawas City Hall are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Additional news and community information can also be found at www.tawascity.org which, through a link on the website, includes yet another way to access the master plan survey.