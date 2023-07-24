LANSING – Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-08) and Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (MI-03) launched the Child Labor Prevention Task Force on July 18.
Recent reports have documented the rise in companies illegally employing children in dangerous jobs, which has led to several children being seriously injured. These reports show child labor is a systemic issue throughout the country, with children illegally making products for major corporations in the automotive, processed food and textile industries.
To address the disturbing rise in illegal child labor, Congressman Kildee and Congresswoman Scholten created the first-of-its-kind Child Labor Prevention Task Force. Specifically, the Task Force will:
- Push to advance legislation to fight illegal child labor, including increasing penalties for child labor violations.
- Meet with congressional leadership, committee chairs and ranking members to ensure illegal child labor is more urgently addressed.
- Conduct oversight of federal agencies to ensure the federal government is taking strong enforcement actions to rid our supply chains of child labor.
- Hold informational events with experts and officials from the administration to educate Members of Congress and staff about illegal child labor.
“Children should be in school, not working dangerous factory jobs,” said Congressman Kildee. “Congress must do more to strengthen our efforts to combat child labor. That’s why I am proud to launch the Child Labor Prevention Task Force with Congresswoman Scholten. I look forward to working with my Republican and Democratic colleagues to address this urgent issue.”
“The problem of child labor exploitation in this country is multi-faceted, and it requires a multi-system solution. Our task force will provide just that. As lawmakers, we are coming together to make sure the executive branch is doing what it should to enforce our laws, hold violators accountable, and most of all, protect kids. We’ll also offer the legislative and budgetary solutions necessary to root out this horrific abuse in our country. I’m proud to partner with Congressman Kildee in this work,” said Congresswoman Scholten.
Other Members of Congress joining Kildee and Scholten on the Child Labor Prevention Task Force are Yadira Caraveo (CO-08), Judy Chu (CA-28), Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), Debbie Dingell (MI-06), Robert Garcia (CA-42), Seth Magaziner (RI-02), Morgan McGarvey (KY-03), Mark Pocan (WI-02), Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), Elissa Slotkin (MI-07), Haley Stevens (MI-11), Shri Thanedar (MI-13) and Dina Titus (NV-01).
“Children should spend their days learning, playing, and growing, not being exploited as cheap labor. But the sad reality is child labor is an ongoing problem in the world today, even here in the United States where children as young as 12 are still put to work in the agriculture sector,” said Congresswoman Chu. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Child Labor Prevention Task Force to do more to stop the scourge of child labor, including supporting international aid and development goals that address poverty and addressing child labor in our future international trade agreements.”
“I stand with my colleagues today as part of a vital movement by Congress, which is the creation of the first-ever Congressional Child Labor Prevention Task Force,” said Congresswoman DeLauro. “With violations of child labor laws up nearly 70 percent since 2018 – and millions of minor-aged workers joining the workforce each year – many in seasonal summer jobs in the restaurant, retail, and amusement industries – now is the time to act, which is why the creation of this task force is critical. I look forward to working with my colleagues to address this atrocious issue that continues to plague our country. We need to ensure that we protect children from exploitative labor practices and hold employers accountable for their egregious actions.”
“Child labor violations have no place in the 21st century,” said Congressman McGarvey. “I’m proud to join with my colleagues in this effort to combat the concerning trend of child labor violations and to ensure workers’ rights are defended against those who would exploit children for profit. We must increase the capacity of labor rights enforcement agencies, crack down on bad actors, and ensure people are empowered to spot signs of labor rights violations in their communities and workplaces. It’s an honor to join the Child Labor Prevention Task Force as we take important steps to strengthen workers’ rights across the country.”
Congressman Kildee has been leading efforts to combat child labor in Congress. In February, Congressman Kildee sent a letter to the Department of Labor (DOL) requesting increased action to address child labor in U.S. supply chains. In March, Kildee led 62 members of Congress in a second letter, urging DOL and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to take stronger enforcement actions against those who violate child labor laws.