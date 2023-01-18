LANSING – Are you yearning for time on the (frozen!) water and looking to get the best tips on targeting some of your favorite fish species? Look no further than upcoming weekend ice fishing clinics offered by the DNR’s (Department of Natural Resources) Outdoor Skills Academy:
Feb. 4-5: Hard Water School
Feb. 17-19: Advanced Hard Water School
Everything starts at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, part of Mitchell State Park in Cadillac. These hands-on clinics focus on techniques for panfish, walleye and pike, with the advanced clinic taking a deeper dive and involving some quad or snowmobile use and the potential need to walk long distances.
According to the DNR, the Hard Water Clinics are an excellent, inclusive way to get more familiar with fishing techniques and best practices. Check each clinic’s event page for information on registration, licensing, cost, timing, what to expect each day and other important details, and then get ready for a great day on the ice!
Anglers can get just about anywhere on a lake during the ice fishing season, something you can't do without a boat during warmer months. Virtually every fish available to anglers in the summer can be caught through the ice – with panfish a popular species to target. When you’re ready to hit the ice on your own, view the DNR's fishing hot spots (explore by region) and plan your next adventure. Remember to visit Michigan.gov/IceSafety, too, so you're prepared for any changing ice conditions.
Questions about Hard Water School or the Outdoor Skills Academy? Contact Ed Shaw at 231-779-1321.