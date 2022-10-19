OSCODA — Local developer Pam Loveless attended the Oct. 10 Oscoda Township Board of Trustees meeting to present her vision for workforce housing on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
Loveless said she wants to address the need for local workforce housing. Workforce housing, as defined by Loveless, is for individuals who are coming to the area for training or work. Workforce housing can serve workers for a few months or up to several years.
Loveless stated that she has five years of experience providing workforce housing in Reno, Nevada. Loveless noted that local Facebook pages have seen a lot of activity regarding the need for housing.
Loveless said she has talked to a lot of workers who are renting a bedroom from local homeowners, because that is all they can find, or they are driving long distances between work and where they live.
Loveless said that 50% of the product (housing options) will be full-service workforce housing which means that the unit is fully furnished, housewares and utilities are included so that an individual can move in and start work.
“It’s my goal to be as transparent as possible,” Loveless told the audience and thanked them for attending and asking questions on Facebook.
Loveless brought representatives from SI (Sustainable Imprints) Container Builds with her. Rory Rubin, co-founder and CEO of SI Container Builds, reported that they use one-trip shipping containers. Although the company is based in Illinois, Rubin grew up in mid-Michigan.
Rubin said she is committed to re-purposing the containers while building something that she would want to live in. Joining her was Jamie Isberner, who is in charge of operations.
“I am not talking about a rusty old box,” Rubin told the trustees.
“This is not new, this has been going on for decades and has been perfected over decades,” Rubin added.
According to Rubin, container homes can be built in 8-12 weeks and can last 100 years. Rubin answered questions about how container homes compare to stick builds.
All of the 12 floor-plans that SI builds can be found on their website SICBS.com. Loveless is planning to build 198 units, 50 of those will be studio units, 50 one bedroom units and 98 two bedroom units. Each unit will have all appliances including washers and dryers and each unit will have its own designated parking space. All of the units will be on one level.
According to Loveless, this is a $16 million development project, being completed by PKL Homes, that will bring tax revenue into the community.
Loveless had previously brought BLOX from Grand Rapids with her. BLOX will be providing some of the units but Loveless said they do not have the capacity that SI has. BLOX will be modifying their units and local contractors will be finishing those units.
Loveless said she always looks for the best and that the intention of SI aligns with hers. She added that the reason she chose SI is because of the quality of the products that they use. She wants to be able to tell the community she is doing a good job for them.
Loveless said there would be two pricing structures, one for short-term workforce housing, and one for longer-term workforce housing. The longer the rental, the lower the monthly cost.
PKL Work BNB will provide property management for the workforce housing. The property will include amenities such as a rec center with workout room and a gathering space. Loveless emphasized that she will be hiring local companies for landscaping and will hire local employees for PKL Work BNB. Loveless said that it is very important to her to hire local people.
PKL Premier Cleaning, also one of Loveless’ companies, will clean the workforce units.
Loveless said she is also planning to bring housing to Jordanville. The presentation was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.
Loveless received support for her vision during public comment. Mike Nunneley, Associate Regional Director for the Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC), said he has been working with Loveless. Nunnelly addressed her enthusiasm and commitment to the area. Nunnelly noted that he works with 14 other counties that would be thrilled to be working with Loveless.
Kelly Erickson also took the podium to support the project. Erickson reported that she works with traveling nurses who have 13, 26 or 52 week contracts and need a place to live during their assignments. One of the nurses she is working with is living in Traverse City, a second is living in Ossineke and a third is living in a camper. With the shortage of nurses in the area she said there would be the need for more traveling nurses.