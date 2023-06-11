HALE – American Legion Post 422 of Hale is hosting an auction this Saturday, June 17, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Veterans Relief Fund.
The all-day event will kick off at 9 a.m. in the post, which is located at 429 W. Main St. in Hale.
According to Marlene Polishak, of the Legion’s Auxiliary, members of the Hale area Amish community have signed on to assist with auction.
Breakfast and lunch will be available, as well, and members of the venue may also purchase drinks for themselves and/or their guests from the bar within the Legion building.
As for where the auction money will be headed once the event concludes, the Veterans Relief Fund has been responsible for a vast array of services and other assistance provided to area veterans.
In just one recent example, Polishak shared that a veteran came into Post 422 the other week, in tears, because he had no place to stay and was trying to get home to Indiana.
"Our post gave him money to stay in a hotel for the night and gas to drive his car home," Polishak stated. "The veteran was overwhelmed with gratitude."