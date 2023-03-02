OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees approved the 2023 Old Orchard Park and Foote Site Park Operations Plans at their regular Feb. 27 board meeting.
The plans were submitted to Superintendent Tammy Kline by Al Apsitis, parks and recreation director. The plans include the staffing needs and fees that will be charged at the parks.
According to the Old Orchard Park Operations Plan, 48 employees are needed to operate the park, three full-time and 45 seasonal. The new hire rate for seasonal employees will be $11.30 per hour, or $1.20 above the state’s minimum wage of $10.10. During the 2022 season, the township increased the hourly rate for new hires to $15 per hour to be competitive with local employers.
Trustee Tim Cummings asked about pay for seasonal employees. Kline said pay rates would be at the discretion of Apsitis.
Camping fees for the 2023 season include the following:
• Modern (electric/water) $28 per night
• Primitive tent Waterfront $23 per night
• Primitive tent Back Lot $21 per night
• Waterfront lots $35 per night (two night minimum)
• Water view lots $30 per night
• Seasonal Waterfront $1,250 May 1 to Oct. 31
• Seasonal Back Lot $1,000 May 1 to Oct. 31
Additional camping fees and others are outlined in the operations plan.
According to Kline, the fees increased in 2022, did not increase for 2023 but she believes they will increase for 2024.
Capital improvements for 2023 include the extension of the Iron Belle bike trail phase 3 from Oscoda High School to the entrance of Old Orchard Park that is expected to be completed in 2023. A total of $130,000 has been budgeted for a bathhouse in the group camping area. An additional $8,500 is begin spent on a new septic field and electricity for the new bath house. The park will also be spending $7,300 to purchase 20 rental bicycles for use at the park.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth asked about a connector for snowmobilers. Kline said the township was working on it.
No additional staff are required for the operation of Foote Site Park. Old Orchard Park staff are responsible for patrolling the park, removing trash, cleaning restrooms and collecting boat launch fees.
The only fees collected at Foote Site Park are from the boat launch. There is a $5 per launch fee or an annual fee of $35. Use of the park is free to the public.
According to the Foote Site Park Operations Plan, replacement of the wood at the launch ramp dock is scheduled for the 2023 operating season. Beach and playground areas are also being assessed for future grant opportunities for equipment additions and improvements. As previously reported, the township applied for a State of Michigan Spark grant for improvements to the park that was not funded.
Motion by Palmer to approve the Old Orchard Park 2023 Operations Plan, support from Clerk Josh Sutton, passed unanimously. Motion to approve the Foote Site Park 2023 Operations Plan by Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously.