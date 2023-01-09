OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team returned from winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Owls made the trip to Standish-Sterling to take part in an Independent Swim Conference dual, and won handily, 128-44.
“Coming off of break, it was nice to swim some off events,” head coach Elyssa Steward said.
Oscoda opened up the night with a win in the medley relay, thanks to the team of Joe Rush, Stephen Price, Axel Raybourn and Ben Rudolph. They also had a third place team in that event, with Carter Nelkie, Nichole Leeseburg, Gabe Martin and Julian Gawne.
In the 200 free, Kaleb Williams was able to win, with Patrick Boje and Zach Ridgewell took one-two-three and in the 200 individual medley, Libby Mongeau won with Martin taking second and Gawne touching fourth.
In the 50 free, Oscoda had second, third and fourth place finishes from Rush, Raybourn and Price. In diving, Aidan Taylor took first and Ryan Story was second. The butterfly saw Raybourn win, with Gawne and Martin taking second and third.
The 100 free had Rudolph get the win, with Nelkie and Boje getting second and fifth. Price, Jack Garner and Leeseburg were second-third-fourth in the 500 free and Rush, Rudolph, Price and Raybourn teamed up to win the 200 free relay. Also in that event, Mongeau, Aidan Taylor, Williams and Boje were third.
The backstroke saw Mongeau, Nelkie and Garner take second, third and fifth and the Owls had a one-two-three finish in the breaststroke, thanks to swims by Rudolph, Taylor and Rush. The Owls capped off the win with a victory in the 400 free relay, on the efforts of Nelkie, martin, Gawne and Mongeau. Boje, Williams, Garner and Taylor also added a third place finish in the event.
On Saturday, Oscoda made the trip to Saginaw Heritage for the Hawk Relays. DeWitt won the meet with 428 points, Heritage was second with 336, Marquette was third with 328, Oscoda placed fourth with 324 and Ogemaw Heights was fifth with 244.
In the diving relay, Taylor and Stone combined for a fifth place finish, the 800 free relay had Williams, Garner and Ridgewell come in fifth and the divers-plus two medley relay of Nelkie, Taylor, Gawne and Story placed fifth.
In the medley relay, Boje, Leeseburg, Ridgewell and Williams took third while Rush, Price, Rudolph and Raybourn were third in the 400 free relay. In the 3x100 individual medley, Martin, Gawne and Mongeau came in fifth and in the 300 butterfly relay, Raybourn, Rush, Gawne and Martin were able to come in third.
In the backstroke relay, Nelkie, Garner, Williams and Mongeau were good for fifth place while the breaststroke relay team of Price, Taylor, Leeseburg and Rudolph came in fourth. In the 400 medley relay Rush, Price, Raybourn and Rudolph were fourth and the day ended with a fifth place finish in the 200 free relay, with swims by Martin, Nelkie, Boje and Mongeau.
Oscoda (2-1 ISC) hosted Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday for a league dual and makes the trip over to Ogemaw on Saturday for an Invitational.