AUGRES —Twelve days earlier, Hale had little trouble with AuGres. On Friday, it was a vastly different story, as the Lady Eagles struggled on the Lady Wolverines homecourt, dropping the North Star League Little Dipper girls basketball game, 45-39.
“We had a rough week, AuGres shot the ball extremely well and we had a hard time being fluid on offense,” head coach Ryan Parkinson said. “We didn’t get a good jump at the start of either half. The old adage is layups and free throws and we did not have a good night shooting either one. It is tough, because this week was an opportunity to swing our seeding in the tournament and we didn’t get what we had hoped.”
In the opening quarter, Hale was able to get a pair of threes by Felicity Hicks, but that was all it could get, as AuGres led 16-6 after one.
The Eagles pulled within 21-16 at the half, and while Dalaney Kimmerer was able to score six points in the third, AuGres pulled away to lead 36-25 entering the fourth.
Leading the Eagles was Abby Parkinson with 10 points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block, Hicks finished with nine points, Kimmerer added eight points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, Erica Bernard added seven points and two rebounds, Bailey Hewitt had four points and two steals and Kaitlyn Hollis had one point, four rebounds, three steals and one assist.
AuGres was led by Emily Freehling with 16 points, Shea Menard had 15 points and Lillie Maser added 12.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15 Hale lost a NSL Little Dipper game at a vastly improved Atlanta squad, 43-42.
“It was a rough night, Atlanta has improved from last season,” Parkinson said. “They were aggressive and we struggled with energy and aggressiveness all night. After the first few possessions we did a good job on the defensive boards, but we struggled all night in most other areas. It was a big game in the division, so it really wasn’t a great night to struggle.”
Hale led 10-7 after the first quarter and 19-15 at the half.
The Lady Huskies used a big swing in momentum in the third to lead 32-27 entering the fourth, where they hung on from there.
Parkinson hit five threes and finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists, Kimmerer added eight points, six assists and two steals, Hewitt had six points and nine rebounds, Hicks was good for five points, four rebounds and two assists, Bernard had two points and eight boards and Aurora Brito also had three rebounds.
Hale (5-11 overall, 3-6 NSL Little Dipper) was at Whittemore-Prescott on Monday, heads to Alcona today (Wednesday) and wraps up the regular season on Friday at home against Atlanta. The Eagles play in a Division 4 district in Hillman beginning Wednesday against tourney host Hillman.
“We have a big week, we will try to regroup this week,” Parkinson said.