TAWAS CITY - The Iosco County Board of Commissioners (ICBOC) passed Resolution 2023-059 approving the equalized values presented at its April 19 meeting.
The values adopted for Iosco County includes:
• Agricultural, $59,387,000;
• Commercial, $133,989,500;
• Industrial, $40,352,500;
• Residential, $1,427,628,850;
• Timber-Cutover, $0;
• Developmental, $0;
• Personal Property, $98,403,300.
The total equalized values is $1,759,761,250.
The information was presented by Sarah Payton, director of the Iosco County Equalization Department. Payton reported that there had been a 13% increase in the Equalized Value and a 7% increase in the Taxable Value.
The motion to accept the values by Commissioner Terry Dutcher, with support by Commissioner Charles Finley, passed unanimously. Commissioner Rob Huebel did not attend the meeting.