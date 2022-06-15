OSCODA — Northland Area Federal members recently raised $4,000 to benefit the Hospice Angels Foundation. The Hospice Angels Foundation's mission is to "Honor Life and Offer Hope" for terminally ill people and their families.
"Because we are in the business of helping people, we work hard to identify solutions to make our members' lives and our communities better. We are so grateful for our charitable members who've made it possible to support this valued, compassionate resource to our communities," said Deanna Reeves, VP Member Services at Northland.
"People Helping People" is the credit union philosophy. A credit union is a not-for-profit financial organization owned by its members and operates and exists to promote the well-being of its members. Northland is a $640,000,000 credit union serving more the 44,000 members in 27 northern Michigan counties. For more info about Northland, visit northlandcu.com.