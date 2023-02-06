STANDISH – The Northeast Michigan Arts Council is offering an adult acrylic/mixed media painting class on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Northeast Art Center, located at 3233 Grove Street Road in Standish.
In this workshop conducted by art instructor Valeri Trombley, the focus will be on form, color and texture to create abstract art. Students will learn the techniques used in a sample artwork, along with textural options and methods to adapt it to their own style. At the conclusion of class, students will take home their 16” x 20” masterpiece. No previous painting experience is required; minimum age requirement for all adult classes is 16 years old.
The tuition fee is $35 and includes all supplies; class size is limited and students must pre-register by the Saturday, February 18 deadline. For further information contact the Northeast Art Center office at 989-846-9331, or download the class registration form at nemiac.org.