LANSING – With Tax Day approaching, the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is reminding residents that they can designate a portion of their income tax return to the Military Family Relief Fund.
The program provides grants funding financial assistance to qualifying families of Michigan military members, in either the National Guard or Reserves, who are called to active duty. The grants can be used for clothing, food, housing, utilities, medical services or prescriptions, insurance payments, vehicle payments or other related necessities of daily living.
According to the DMVA, nearly $60,000 in financial assistance was awarded to military families in need, in fiscal year 2022.
"Our military families play an integral role in support of military readiness and operations and we must continue to make sure they are prepared for deployment and any challenges that might arise," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the DMVA. "Donations to the Military Family Relief Fund are a way for Michiganders to recognize the service and sacrifice of our military families and support those who encounter financial difficulties."
To designate a portion of your income tax return to the relief fund, complete Line 4 of the Voluntary Contributions Schedule (Form MI-4642) and carry over this amount to Line 22 of the Individual Income Tax Return (MI-1040). Form MI-4642 must be included with form MI-1040 to ensure the contribution is properly credited to the designated fund.
Donors can also send a check or money order, made out to the State of Michigan, and mail it to: Military Family Relief Fund c/o Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, 3423 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Lansing, MI 48906.
To view more information related to the Military Family Relief Fund, visit https://www.michigan.gov/dmva/military-family-relief-fund-donate.
As noted in a press release from the department, the DMVA synchronizes strategic, legislative and fiscal initiatives to build and sustain military readiness, care and advocacy for veterans and cultivate purposeful partnerships. Branch operations include Michigan Veteran Homes, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, State Operations, Army National Guard and Air National Guard, which stand in support of the DMVA’s mission to serve every member.
For further information, visit www.michigan.gov/dmva.
The DMVA adds that the Michigan National Guard Family Programs Office provides support and care for service members and families of the Michigan National Guard, while enhancing the readiness and well-being of their military families through information, education, programs and resources. Representatives may be reached at 1-888-MICH-FAM.