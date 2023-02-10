STANDISH – Michael Lee and OPUS Mime will perform at the Northeast Art Center in Standish on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m.
The art of mime is to act out or to tell a story without using words. Michael Lee and OPUS Mime is physical theatre and has been described as “pure magic with an astounding ability to relate to people of all ages.” A performer since the age of nine, Lee is a master level student of Marcel Marceau and has created original mime works since 1983. Lee and his troupe have earned the reputation of presenting high-quality programs with interactive audience participation.
The Just for Kids season series will conclude on March 18 with a live puppet show titled Thumbelina, that will be staged by Greg Lester’s Puppet Adventures of Detroit.
This live theatre performance is geared for children and adults of all ages and will be staged in the Northeast Art Center Auditorium. Admissions tickets will be available day of performance when the box office opens at 1:30 p.m.
For additional information, call the art center office at 989-846-9331 or visit online at nemiac.org.