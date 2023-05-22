TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area golf team wrapped another jam-packed week with a two-day event at the Katke Golf Course, at Ferris State University in Big Rapids. In what proved to be a challenging course against top-tier teams, the Braves were able to come in seventh, in a field of 24. They hit scores of 332 and 342.
Alex Kaems had scores of 75 and 76 to come in sixth place out of 152 players. Walker Hazen had 82 both days, Jake Look shot scores of 86 and 92, Austin Baker carded an 89 on Friday and a 92 on Sunday. Everett Hanson also had scores of 118 and 140.
“Everett has been a real important part of this program since I came on three seasons ago, he has been doing everything right off and on the course,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “He earned being a part of this final varsity trip of his senior year.”
On Wednesday, Tawas took part in a meet at the Tribute Course at the Otsego Club in Gaylord. Tawas took second place with a 313, only finishing behind Division 1 Traverse City Central.
Alex Kaems also won the tournament, with an 18-hole school record 67. He also tied the nine-hole record with a 32 on the back nine.
Trace Reay shot a 78, earning a 10th place medal. Hazen hit an 82, Austin Baker was able to tally an 86, Rob Jenkins had an 87 and Look hit a 92.
“Great rounds,” Vainer said. “(Alex’s scores) are incredible, but the fact that they were done at a course as difficult as the Tribute is nothing short of remarkable. Even with Alex’s record breaking round, we still don’t put up a number that good without the whole team contributing.
On Monday, 15 Tawas took its JV team down to Bay Valley in Bay City. The team had a score of 384.
“An incredible number for us,” Vainer said.
Kyle Indreica shot a 90, Cody Primm hit a 93, Noah Theaker hit a 100, Adam Billinghurst shot a 101 and Hanson shot a 102.
“I was especially impressed with Noah, Adam and Everett,” Vainer said. “These 18 hole scores were all personal bests in an official event.”
Tawas competed at the Midland Country Club on Monday and wraps up the regular season on Thursday at the Nightmare Golf Course in West Branch. The Braves also host a Division 3 regional on Tuesday, at Red Hawk.
“Most of the team is peaking at the right time,” Vainer said. “If we are able to put our best foot forward in the post season, we have the ability to put up numbers that can compete with anyone in our region and beyond.”