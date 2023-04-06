OSCODA – For the past six months community members have been gathering on Mondays and Thursdays at Oscoda Methodist Church for a hardy lunch of homemade soup, a sandwich, fruit and dessert.
The lunches were a way for community members to stay warm and connected throughout the cold winter months.
Lunches were free to everyone, but those who could afford to, made donations to help pay for the food. A dedicated group of volunteers served the lunches with a smile and warm greeting.
The last day for the Loaves and Fishes lunch for this season is Thursday, April 13. The lunches will start back up again in November.