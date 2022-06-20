STANDISH – Youngsters will experience a world of fun and the fine arts when they participate in week-long classes from July 25-29 at the Northeast Art Center in Standish.
Sponsored by the Northeast Michigan Arts Council, and partially funded by the Arenac County Fund of the Bay Area Community Foundation, the Fine Arts Day Camp for students eight to 13 years of age will feature daily painting, drawing, mixed media and performing arts classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In the Drawing and Painting class, students will learn traditional and new methods of drawing and painting from instructor Mattea Rogers; in Mixed Media class, instructor Julia Trombley will offer students a variety of hands-on art with clay, sculpture, painting, and other three-dimensional projects; a Performing Arts class will be taught by instructor Chelsea Antcliff, incorporating acting skills, stage movement, personal expression and music.
Tuition is $30 for arts council members and $35 for non-members, which includes class supplies and refreshments for the week-long program. Scholarships are available to students (one per family) who meet qualifications for a reduced tuition fee. Registration must be completed and fees paid by Monday, July 18, to participate.
To obtain a registration form or additional information, contact the arts council office at 989-846-9331, or visit its website at nemiac.org to download the registration form.