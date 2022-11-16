OSCODA – Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Puff Cannabis Company is hosting turkey giveaways this Saturday, Nov. 19, at their various locations across the state. This includes their store in Oscoda Township, located at 635 S. State St.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the turkeys will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, and no purchase is necessary.
As noted in a press release from the business, when Justin Elias launched Puff Cannabis in 2019, his goal was to sell high-quality cannabis products at a fair price and to make sure he had the most educated and customer service-oriented staff.
Puff Cannabis has since grown to seven cannabis dispensary locations throughout Michigan in just three years, with three more locations opening in 2022, and plans to open an additional five to 10 locations in 2023. Throughout all of this, Elias has stayed true to his core values on all levels.
Now, Puff Cannabis is giving away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday.
Headquartered in Madison Heights, they also have locations in Utica, Bay City, Hamtramck, Traverse City, Sturgis and Oscoda, and are continuing to expand.
Elias harkened back to his childhood and thought about the importance of family and the Thanksgiving holiday. “Thanksgiving is the time for all families to come together, to celebrate and be thankful for what they have, but to also think about others who are less fortunate,” he stated. “That is why I decided on behalf of the Puff Cannabis company we would give away over 1,700 turkeys in the communities where we are located.”
Puff Cannabis is a vertically integrated company, combining dispensaries, processing and cultivation. The business is open Monday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, go to www.puffcannaco.com.