OSCODA – The Oscoda Hall of Fame Committee has once again taken the time to recognize the school’s storied athletic history. The committee officially announced recently the 2023 group of inductees. The inductees will be Mark Johnston and the entire 1976-77 boys basketball team.
This marks the seventh Hall of Fame class that the committee has selected. They will officially be inducted on Friday, Sept. 15, at a special ceremony, before the home varsity football contest against Elk Rapids.
Mark Johnston
1971 Oscoda graduate Mark Johnston was one of the best wrestlers in the school’s history. He competed on the team for three years and racked up 76 career victories. As a sophomore he was able to take fourth place at the state tournament. He looked poised for another strong performance at the state meet once again as a junior, however, he was injured during the district meet and was unable to move on.
Johnston, who was also a team captain for two years, came back in time for his senior season and what a year it was. He went a perfect 17-0 and capped it off by winning the state championship in the 145 pound weight class.
Beyond high school Johnston competed at the college level at Louisiana State University.
1976-77 Boys Basketball Team
A brutal regular season scheduled certainly helped prepare the 1976-77 Oscoda boys basketball team for the post-season. The Owls, who were not a part of an athletic conference at the time, played mostly Class ‘A’ and ‘B’ schools during the year, and compiled an 11-7 record.
They definitely went on a heater in the playoffs though. The high-scoring Owls opened the Class ‘B’ post-season with a district victory over Standish-Sterling, 89-73. In the district semifinals they claimed a 92-76 win over Ogemaw Heights. They took down rival Tawas Area in the district championship, outscoring the Braves 95-75.
In regional semifinal action, they survived a close contest with Cadillac, winning that one 80-76. They claimed the regional championship with a 72-64 win over Mt. Pleasant.
They continued their run with the program’s only quarterfinal victory, 72-64 over Petoskey. Their run finally concluded with a loss in the state semifinals, 66-59 to Grandville.
The team was coached by Chuck Krahnke. On the team was Keith Goins, Kevin Goins, Jim Davis, Bill Hobart, Jeff Cottrell, Chris Crane, Fred Mobley, Kevin Kratochvil, Rick Toppi, Jim Hutto, John Crooks, Steve Swaton and Ken Krahnke.