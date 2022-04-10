WHITTEMORE – After barely having enough players for a varsity team last spring, Whittemore-Prescott softball appears to be in much better shape this year. The Lady Cardinals have 21 players program wide, leaving them hopeful to bring back their junior varsity team for the first time in several seasons as well.
“Last year was a rough year for our team,” second year head coach Steve Ludwig said. “COVID made it difficult due to multiple quarantines throughout the season. We weren’t able to have a complete team practice until the last week of the season. This is the first time in a while that Whittemore-Prescott has a JV and varsity team. We have struggled with numbers for a few seasons. I feel this will help our program grow over the next few seasons.”
Making the trip back from that team will be seniors Brianne McClure (shortstop), Allie Schmidt (pitcher, first base), Alexis Brewer (outfield), juniors Madison Kennedy (outfield), Morgan Hawks (catcher, outfield), Sierra Gaudette (outfield) and sophomore Claire Blust (pitcher, infield).
Senior Raylin Ludwig returns from an injury that caused her to miss all of last season and should see time at third and first base. New to the team will be seniors Eva Stone (catcher), Halle Hudson (second base, outfield) and Vittoria Cogo (outfield). Junior Addison Ludwig (utility) also joints the team.
“These are a strong group of young ladies with a lot of potential, I see this team working well together this season,” Ludwig said. “Early season in Michigan is always a difficult time. We have been working on basic skills again in the gym until the weather breaks and we can get on the field. Realistically, the first few games are to work out the kinks and settle in as a team. We have potential to be a strong team this year and I’m expecting to see great things.”
W-P hosts Houghton Lake today (Wednesday) and heads over to the AuGres tournament on Saturday.
“I’m excited to see what many of the girls will do this season,” Ludwig said. “We have a few girls who haven’t played in a couple seasons. Addison Ludwig and Claire Blust are two of our younger players this season, yet both bring knowledge about the game to the team. Both are previous travel ball players with versatility when it comes to the field. I hope we make a good showing this season. This team looks to be a strong force this season.”