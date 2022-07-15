WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) announced bipartisan legislation last week to help advance the federal government’s understanding of toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and provide needed information to help better inform plans to effectively address PFAS contamination – which has impacted communities in Michigan and across the country.
PFAS chemicals have been detected in our air, water, food, and soil, and can lead to serious health effects including cancer, low infant birthweight, liver and kidney issues, and reproductive and developmental problems, according to a press release issued by Peters' office. However, much remains unknown about these harmful substances, including their specific levels of toxicity, impacts on human and environmental health, pathways to exposure, and effective methods of removal, treatment, and destruction.
Peters said such information is necessary to inform regulatory action and implement successful cleanup efforts, but current federal research efforts are fragmented and have struggled to address the full scope of the threats posed by PFAS chemicals. Peters’ Federal PFAS Research Evaluation Act, which he introduced with U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), would require that the federal agencies with expertise related to PFAS work with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on a consensus study to help inform decisions by the federal government, state government, key stakeholders and partners on how to best address PFAS contamination.
“PFAS contamination and exposure continue to harm residents and communities in Michigan and across the country,” said Peters. “To effectively address this crisis, we need a more complete understanding of the impact PFAS has on our health, environment, and communities. That’s why I introduced this bipartisan legislation to strengthen and expand research on these dangerous chemicals on the federal level – and I look forward to working to get it passed in the Senate.”
“This legislation is a meaningful step forward to better understand how these chemicals harm our communities,” said Moran. “This bipartisan effort will bolster our nation’s research into effective ways to counter dangerous toxins. By utilizing expertise and resources collected from several agencies, we can make ourselves and our families safer.”
“PFAS chemicals have contaminated our water supplies and are linked to serious health concerns – an alarming reality that Granite Staters are unfortunately all too familiar with. More research is needed to understand the full scope of the impact of these toxic chemicals,” said Shaheen. “I’m proud to help introduce this bipartisan legislation to strengthen federal research on PFAS chemicals and better inform policies to respond to and prevent contamination. Addressing PFAS chemicals has consistently been a top priority of mine, and I remain committed to ensuring we understand the full threat posed by PFAS to our public health and environment.”
“I support the goals of the Federal PFAS Research Evaluation Act, and am grateful for Sen. Peters’ leadership on the important issue of PFAS research,” said Abigail Hendershott, executive director of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team. “The proposed legislation could build on the existing work of several federal agencies, strengthen interagency collaboration, and advance scientific knowledge about this class of contaminants. This model of interagency collaboration on PFAS has been successful here in Michigan and I believe it could lead to better and more uniform policies at a national level.”
“Toxic PFAS exposure is a health crisis in Michigan and around the country, and scientific research is an essential piece to understanding both the impacts of PFAS and solutions to clean up contamination and prevent further harm,” said Bentley Johnson, Federal Government Affairs director for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. “This legislation from Senator Peters and his colleagues will make sure that actions to address PFAS will be designed smart from the start, and protect the health of Michigan communities.”
“Tackling the PFAS crisis in the Great Lakes region requires all hands on deck, and the legislation being introduced today by Senator Peters will bring us closer to a more comprehensive understanding of how PFAS contamination impacts people, our food sources, and other exposure pathways,” said Jennifer Hill, associate director of the Great Lakes Regional Center of National Wildlife Federation. “Senator Peters clearly understands we have to expand sound science and monitoring if we’re going to protect, people, fish, and wildlife in the Great Lakes region from these toxic forever chemicals.”
“This legislation is an important step in establishing a coordinated federal approach to the PFAS crisis,” said Tony Spaniola of Need Our Water (NOW), a PFAS community action group in Oscoda. “We applaud Senator Peters for his leadership on this issue and for his continuing, tireless efforts to assist impacted communities and military families across Michigan and the nation.”
Peters’ legislation would direct the Director of the National Science Foundation (NSF), in coordination with the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Secretary of Defense, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and heads of other federal agencies with expertise on PFAS substances to enter into an agreement with the National Academies to study and report on a federal research agenda that would advance the understanding of PFAS substances. The bill would result in four nonpartisan, consensus reports identifying the research needed to understand human exposure and toxicity estimations of PFAS, and identify management and treatment options for PFAS contamination.
These actions build on Peters’ long-running efforts to address PFAS contamination. In September of 2018, Peters helped convene the first-ever hearing on PFAS contamination in the Senate, which assessed the federal government’s response to PFAS contamination and remediation efforts. He then convened a field summit in Grand Rapids in November of 2018 to shine a light on how local, state and federal governments are coordinating responses to address PFAS contamination.
Peters additionally convened a hearing last year as chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to examine how service members, their families and communities across the country have been harmed by exposure to toxic PFAS substances connected to military sites. During the hearing he raised the need to hold the Department of Defense (DoD) accountable for their failure to act. He also previously supported and led provisions in the national defense bill to prohibit DoD from purchasing or using firefighting foams containing PFAS chemicals for military training exercises, and enhanced state cooperation DoD to clean-up PFAS contamination stemming from military-related activities.
In February, Peters introduced and advanced bipartisan legislation to reduce the spread of PFAS chemicals at commercial airports. The Preventing PFAS Runoff at Airports Act would deploy more existing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding for commercial airports to purchase devices necessary to test their firefighting equipment without discharging toxic PFAS chemicals. Last year, Peters’ bill to help protect firefighters and emergency responders from PFAS exposure in the line of duty passed the Senate. Peters helped pass the bipartisan infrastructure law, which invests in clean drinking water and includes dedicated funding to address PFAS contamination.