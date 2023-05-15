WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott softball team had a hard time slowing down host Rogers City on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals lost both games of the North Star League Big Dipper doubleheader, 10-3 and 9-2.
In the opener, Addison Ludwig pitched and had five strikeouts. Claire Blust had the offensive highlights, getting three hits.
In game two, Blust pitched and struck out eight batters. Ludwig and Gracie Murphy led the team on offense.
On Monday, May 8, W-P played two more NSL Big Dipper games at Alcona. They lost these contests 18-3 and 16-3.
An offensive highlight for the team was Gabby Clark hitting a home run. Head coach Steve Ludwig also commended Gabby Murphy for her pitching on the night.
W-P was at the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday, hosts Mio on Thursday and hosts AuGres on Monday.